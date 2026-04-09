Trump’s Iran ‘victory’ declaration raises concerns among allies

US President Donald Trump's declaration of "total victory" in Iran has stirred unease among some of his allies and senior aides following a recently agreed two-week cease-fire, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Citing current and former officials, the report published Wednesday said concerns center on whether the administration is overstating the outcome of a conflict that has left Iran weakened but still capable of projecting military force.

Officials warned that the cease-fire remains fragile and could collapse if key issues-such as maritime access and regional security-are not resolved.

Iran's position on restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as a particular point of tension, with fears that disruptions there could trigger renewed escalation.

According to US officials cited in the report, American and Israeli strikes have significantly degraded Iran's military infrastructure, including missile systems, air defenses and parts of its nuclear program.

However, they noted that a portion of these capabilities-especially missile launchers and enriched uranium stockpiles-remain intact, and in some cases concealed underground.

Iran is also believed to retain asymmetric capabilities, including small naval units that could threaten shipping lanes and a reduced but operational arsenal of missiles and drones capable of targeting neighboring countries and US forces in the region.

While the White House has described the campaign as a success and emphasized gains heading into diplomatic talks, some officials expressed concern that an overly optimistic narrative could underestimate the risks ahead.

The report added that questions remain over how Iran might respond in the coming weeks, particularly if negotiations stall or regional tensions intensify, leaving uncertainty over whether the cease-fire can translate into a lasting settlement.





