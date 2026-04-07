UN 'deeply troubled' by threats to Iranian civilization: Spokesperson

The UN expressed concern Tuesday about threats directed at Iranian society following a warning from US President Donald Trump that a "whole civilization" could face destruction.

"The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) is deeply troubled by statements suggesting that entire civilian populations or civilizations may be made to bear the consequences of political and military decisions," said spokesperson Stephane Dujarric.

He emphasized that no military goal justifies the "deliberate infliction of suffering on civilians" or the ruining of a nation's infrastructure.

The warning follows a post by the US president on his social media platform Truth Social in which he said, "A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again."

Trump set a deadline of 8 pm ET Tuesday (0000GMT Wednesday), threatening to destroy every bridge and power plant in Iran unless Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz and accepts a deal.

The UN urged an immediate shift toward dialogue, announcing that Personal Envoy Jean Arnault is traveling to the region to bolster diplomatic efforts.

Guterres also appealed for the restoration of maritime movement, noting that when the Strait of Hormuz is "strangled," the world's most vulnerable populations suffer.

Regional escalations continue to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.