Ukraine claims it struck Russia’s largest oil transshipment port terminal

Ukraine's General Staff said Tuesday that the military hit the Ust-Luga Oil terminal, the largest port terminal in Russia for transshipment of petroleum products, during a nighttime attack.

Preliminary reports confirm damage to three storage tanks belonging to Transneft-Baltika in the Leningrad region, according to a statement on Telegram.

"This facility is an important element of Russia's petroleum export infrastructure, revenues from which are used to sustain armed aggression against Ukraine," it added.

Leningrad Region Gov. Alexander Drozdenko reported Tuesday that 22 drones were shot down above the region.

The General Staff added that as a result of a strike on the Russian oil terminal Transneft-Port Primorsk, located on the northeastern coast of the Gulf of Finland in the Baltic Sea, on April 5, three RVSP-20000-type storage tanks were damaged.

"The RVSP-20000 is a 20,000 m³ capacity tank — a standard design used for long-term storage of oil, petroleum products, and other flammable liquids," it added.

It has also been confirmed that during the April 5 strike on Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez LLC, located in the Russian city of Kstovo in the Nizhny Novgorod region, elements of the primary crude oil processing units AVT-6 and AVT-1, as well as Unit 19/6 used in bitumen production, were damaged, it added.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to strike key enemy facilities both in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and within the Russian Federation until armed aggression against Ukraine is completely stopped," it said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Kyiv proposed a mutual halt to attacks on the energy sector with Russia.

"If Russia is ready to stop strikes on our energy sector, we will be ready to respond in kind. This is our proposal — conveyed through the Americans — and the Russian side has it," he said.