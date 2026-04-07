Russian, UAE top diplomats discuss US-Israeli-Iranian conflict

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the US-Israeli-Iranian conflict in a call with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"A confidential exchange of views was held regarding the ongoing unprecedented escalation of the military-political situation in the Persian Gulf region," it said.

The diplomats highlighted the importance of an immediate cessation of hostilities, which are causing civilian casualties and inflicting serious damage on vital civilian infrastructure, including in countries not participating in the armed confrontation

"A mutual commitment was reaffirmed to maintain close foreign policy coordination between Moscow and Abu Dhabi in order to facilitate a peaceful resolution of the crisis in the Middle East on the basis of international law and with unconditional consideration for the legitimate interests of the states in the region," it added.

Regional escalations have continued to rage since Israel and the US launched an offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian authorities have not updated the death toll in recent days.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.



