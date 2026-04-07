Internet suspended in India’s Manipur after attack kills 2 children

Internet services were suspended in parts of India's northeastern state of Manipur after two children were killed in an attack, officials said Tuesday.

Authorities announced a three-day suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts, citing concerns over possible unrest.

Manipur's Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said authorities were investigating "a barbaric act of violence" in which two children, including a five-month-old baby, died while they were sleeping with their mother.

The deaths were caused by a bomb hurled by suspected militants early Tuesday morning, according to Press Trust of India.

Manipur has a history of communal violence, most recently in 2023 between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The resulting clashes killed over 250 people and affected thousands more.

Earlier this year, a new government was formed after the Indian government ended direct rule imposed following the resignation of the state's top elected official nearly two years after the outbreak of violence.





