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News World Air New Zealand cuts flight schedules, raises ticket prices amid fuel crisis

Air New Zealand cuts flight schedules, raises ticket prices amid fuel crisis

Air New Zealand will cut some flights and raise ticket prices as jet fuel costs surge, impacting a small share of services and passengers. The airline says most domestic routes will see only minor changes.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published April 07,2026
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AIR NEW ZEALAND CUTS FLIGHT SCHEDULES, RAISES TICKET PRICES AMID FUEL CRISIS

Air New Zealand announced further reductions to flight schedules and ticket price increases due to the high cost of jet fuel.

The airline applied these changes to some May and June services, affecting 4% of flights and 1% of total passengers, according to Radio New Zealand's report on Tuesday.

The global cost of jet fuel reached around $230 a barrel on the Platts benchmark, rising from below $100 before the start of the US-Israel-Iran War.

The company stated the domestic network experienced only minor adjustments to maintain connectivity across specific regions.

The carrier offered refunds or credits to customers whose updated flights did not suit their travel plans.