US, Israeli jets bomb artificial intelligence infrastructure in Iranian capital

A US-Israeli strike targeted a data center at Sharif University of Technology in Tehran, infrastructure that supports Iran's artificial intelligence platform, Iranian media reported on Monday.

Fars News Agency said that the strike hit the university's data center Sunday evening.

The facility underpins the country's artificial intelligence platform along with thousands of other digital services, the agency said.

The Sharif University of Technology is considered one of Iran's most prestigious institutions.

"Sharif University of Technology is a scientific institution dedicated to spreading knowledge and culture, and it has been damaged by the brutality of the enemies of this land," University President Masoud Tehranchi said in a video message recorded at the site after the attack.

No casualties have been reported.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.