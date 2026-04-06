Rights group files 'genocide' complaint against Myanmar leader: Indonesian AG

Rohingya representatives and a rights group filed a complaint Monday with Indonesia's attorney general against Myanmar's president-elect Min Aung Hlaing for alleged rights abuses against the minority group, the prosecutor's office in Jakarta told AFP.

Myanmar's military, which grabbed power in a 2021 coup, has for decades been accused of rights abuses, mostly targeting the country's ethnic minorities including the Rohingya.

The complaint was filed in Indonesia by a Rohingya woman who had fled from Myanmar, and other figures including Indonesia's former attorney general Marzuki Darusman and representatives of local rights group KontraS, the office's spokesman Anang Supriatna told AFP.

"They came to deliver a complaint of crimes against humanity and genocide committed against the Rohingya people in Myanmar by the military junta government" including Min Aung Hlaing, Anang said.

The office will forward the complaint to a division of the attorney-general's office that specialises in serious crimes, he added.

Indonesian law gives the country's courts "universal jurisdiction" over cases that involve serious crimes committed elsewhere in the world.

The world's largest Muslim-majority country has for years been receiving Rohingya refugees as thousands risk their lives on long and dangerous sea journeys to reach Indonesia or Malaysia.





