Greece launches fuel subsidy as energy prices surge

Greece on Monday launched a "fuel pass" scheme to help offset rising energy costs driven by the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.

Under the program, eligible car owners on the mainland will receive €50 ($54), while residents of island areas will receive €60, Kathimerini reported.

Motorcycle owners will receive €30, or €35 on the islands.

The measure applies to individuals, including self-employed workers, with declared annual incomes of up to €25,000 for single applicants and €35,000 for married couples.

Authorities estimate the scheme will cover about 75% of drivers in the country, the newspaper said.

Fuel prices have surged following Israeli-US strikes and Iran's retaliatory attacks. Petrol prices on the mainland have risen above €2 per liter from about €1.7 before the war, reaching as high as €2.35 in some island areas.

Greece has the highest dependence on Persian Gulf energy among European countries, with roughly 36% of its imports coming from the region.





