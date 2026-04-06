45-day US-Iran ceasefire proposal ‘one of many ideas’: Axios

A White House official said that a proposed 45-day ceasefire between the US and Iran is "one of many ideas" currently under discussion, according to an Axios reporter.

Barak Ravid said on US social media company X that the official told him: "The President (Donald Trump) has not signed off on it. Operation Epic Fury continues."

He added that Trump will provide further details during a news conference in Washington at 1.00 pm (1700GMT) on Thursday.

Ravid's remarks came hours after reports suggested that a 45-day ceasefire proposal had been put forward.

Regional tensions in the Middle East have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.