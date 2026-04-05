SPANISH ATHLETE MECHAAL WINS IN MENS, TÜRKIYES KUNUR CLINCHES WOMENS IN 1920 RUNNING RACE

Spanish athlete Adel Mechaal won the men's race and Derya Kunur claimed victory in the women's category in Anadolu's 1920 Running Race on Sunday.

Turkish participants claimed the top three spots in the women's category of the race which was held in Türkiye's capital Ankara.

Derya Kunur finished in first place with a time of 34 minutes and 54 seconds, delivering an impressive performance in the 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) race.

Fatma Arik secured second place, completing the race in 35 minutes and 12 seconds, while Urkus Isik took third place with a time of 35 minutes and 26 seconds.

Adel Mechaal from Spain powered to victory in the men's category.

Mechaal, 35, finished the race in 29 minutes and 14 seconds.

Kenya's Obadiah Kiplangat Rop finished in second place, two seconds behind the leader, while Turkish participant Mert Selek came third in 29 minutes and 46 seconds.





- GREAT INTEREST IN RACE

The race has drawn significant interest from sports enthusiasts.

Registrations for the race were received from across many provinces of Türkiye, with international athletes taking part.

In the general classification, the first-place winners in the men's and women's categories received 100,000 Turkish liras ($2,255) each, second-place winners 75,000 Turkish liras ($1,685), and third-place winners 50,000 Turkish liras ($1,123).

The first-place winners in each age group received 15,000 Turkish liras ($337), second place 10,000 Turkish liras ($225), and third-place winners 5,000 Turkish liras ($112) each. Successful athletes received gifts from sponsors.

In addition to the general classification, the race included categories for participants aged 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, and 70 and above.

The starting gun for the race was fired by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin and Anadolu CEO Serdar Karagoz.

Karagoz presented the medals to the top three athletes at the finish line.

Sponsored by Gokturk Holding, Ankara's Kecioren Municipality, Trendyol, Kizilay Natural Mineral Water, Kizilay Sparkling Mineral Water, Mixmey, Nuh'un Ankara Makarnasi, and Acibadem Healthcare Group, with Yesilay as a social responsibility partner, the race started at 10 am local time (0700GMT) in front of Anadolu's headquarters.





