ROHINGYA GROUP CONDEMNS APPOINTMENT OF EX-JUNTA LEADER AS MYANMARS PRESIDENT, CALLS FOR GLOBAL ACTION

Rohingya group condemns appointment of ex-junta leader as Myanmar's president, calls for global action

The Arakan Rohingya National Council (ARNC) has strongly condemned the appointment of former junta leader Min Aung Hlaing as president of Myanmar, calling it an attempt to entrench military rule under the guise of democracy.

In a statement, the group said the process that elevated Min Aung Hlaing is "fundamentally illegitimate," citing a military-dominated parliament and an election widely criticized by the United Nations and other observers as neither free nor fair.

The ARNC accused the junta chief of responsibility for atrocities against the Rohingya, including mass killings and forced displacement during the 2016-2017 crackdown.

It noted ongoing international legal efforts, including proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) and arrest warrants issued under universal jurisdiction by courts in Argentina.

The group also highlighted the continuing conflict since the 2021 military coup, which has left thousands dead and millions displaced.

Calling for urgent international action, the ARNC urged governments to refuse recognition of the new presidency, support accountability efforts, and increase pressure on Myanmar's military leadership to end what it described as ongoing repression and impunity.

Former Burmese military junta chief Min Aung on Friday was elected Myanmar's 11th president after winning more than half the votes in parliament.

Min, who was nominated by Pyithu Hluttaw (Lower House) representatives, received 429 votes out of 584 lawmakers present.

Myanmar has a bicameral legislature with 664 seats, including 440 in the lower house and 224 in the upper house.