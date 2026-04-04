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Iran rejects Trump's 'helpless, nervous' ultimatum

The central military command of Iran formally rejected a threat from United States President Donald Trump on Saturday, which stipulated that Iranian vital infrastructure would be destroyed if a peace agreement was not accepted within a 48-hour timeframe.

AFP WORLD
Published April 05,2026
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IRAN REJECTS TRUMPS HELPLESS, NERVOUS ULTIMATUM

Iran's central military command on Saturday rejected US President Donald Trump's threat to destroy the country's vital infrastructure if it does not accept a peace deal within 48 hours.

General Ali Abdollahi Aliabadi, in a statement from the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said Trump's threat was a "a helpless, nervous, unbalanced and stupid action".

And, echoing the religious language of Trump's social media post, he warned that "the simple meaning of this message is that the gates of hell will open for you".