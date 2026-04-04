Erdoğan tells Zelensky Türkiye will continue supporting Ukraine-Russia negotiations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Ukrainian ⁠President ⁠Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday that Türkiye would ⁠continue to support negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the Turkish presidency ⁠said.

It cited ⁠Erdoğan as telling Zelensky during a meeting in Istanbul that ⁠Türkiye attaches great importance to maritime safety in the Black ⁠Sea ‌and ‌that the ⁠security ‌of energy supply is ⁠crucial.



Erdoğan also expressed Türkiye's determination to boost bilateral trade with Ukraine, noting that Ankara will continue taking necessary steps toward that goal.



He further voiced satisfaction with Ukraine's efforts to strengthen its relations with Gulf countries, according to the statement.



The meeting followed a Friday phone call between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of ongoing efforts to end the war in Ukraine.







