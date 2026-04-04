DONT BOMB: ISRAELIS CALL FOR ENDING IRAN WAR

Carrying anti-war banners and chanting slogans against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a great number of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest the war with Iran.

Demonstrators gathered in a central square, holding signs that read: "Don't bomb - talk! End the endless war!" despite restrictions on mass gatherings imposed during the conflict with Iran.

"Police are trying to silence our voice," Alon-Lee Green, the co-director of Israeli-Palestinian grassroots group Standing Together, told AFP.

"We are here to demand an end to the war in Iran, the war in Lebanon, and the war in Gaza which is still going on, as well as an end to the pogroms in the West Bank.

"In Israel, there's always a war. So, if we're not allowed to demonstrate, we will never be allowed to speak," he added.

Green and several other protesters were soon detained by police, an AFP correspondent reported.

Protesters also voiced scepticism about the government's justification for the war with Iran.

"I'm very suspicious of the reasons. I think the main reason is that Bibi wants to stop his trial," said Cecile, 62, who gave only her first name, referring to Netanyahu with his nickname.

Netanyahu is on trial in a long-running corruption case and has sought a presidential pardon, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly pressuring Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant one.

In a video statement released on Saturday evening, Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the military campaign against Iran.

"I promised you that we would continue to strike the terror regime in Tehran, and that is exactly what we are doing," Netanyahu said.

"Today, we attacked their petrochemicals hub," he added, after announcing strikes on Iran's steel-producing facilities the day before.

"These two things are their cash machine for funding the war of terror against us and against the entire world. We will continue to strike them," he said.

Protester Cecile said the reasons for the war kept shifting.

"The reasons for the war keep moving and changing all the time. We don't know what will be considered a success or a failure, and we don't know how long it's gonna take," she said.

Since midnight, several waves of Iranian missiles have been launched towards Israel, including targets in Tel Aviv and other areas of central Israel.

At least five people were injured after the missile fire, according to Israeli medics.

Later on Saturday evening, demonstrators began leaving the square following an alert warning of an incoming missile.

Minutes later, the military reported it had detected an incoming missile from Yemen.

Since February 28, the United States and Israel have conducted joint strikes on Iran, prompting the Islamic Republic to retaliate with daily missile barrages targeting Israel and several neighbouring countries across the region.









