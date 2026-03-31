US lifts sanctions on 3 Russian vessels

The US Treasury Department removed sanctions Tuesday on three Russian cargo vessels.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) delisted the FESCO Moneron and FESCO Magadan, container vessels owned by entities linked to Russian logistics firm FESCO, and the SV Nikolay, a general cargo ship previously blacklisted for ties to Alfa-Bank, Russia's largest private financial institution.

All of the vessels were sanctioned since 2022.

No explanation was given for the removals.

The move comes amid broader US-Russia diplomatic engagement under the Trump administration.





