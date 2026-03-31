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News World UAE forces 'actively engaging' incoming missile, drone attacks

UAE forces 'actively engaging' incoming missile, drone attacks

The UAE Defense Ministry reported its forces are actively intercepting missile and drone attacks amidst escalating regional tensions following a US-Israel offensive against Iran, which has triggered retaliatory strikes.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 31,2026
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UAE FORCES ACTIVELY ENGAGING INCOMING MISSILE, DRONE ATTACKS

United Arab Emirates forces are "actively engaging" incoming missile and drone attacks, the UAE Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"The sounds heard across the country are the result of ongoing engaging operations of missiles and UAVs," the ministry said in a post on US social media company X at 0724 GMT.

Tensions in the region have escalated since Israel and the United States launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage, while disrupting global markets and aviation.