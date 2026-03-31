2 members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces killed in US-Israeli strike in Anbar

Two fighters of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were killed and four others wounded in a strike targeting their position in western Iraq on Tuesday, the group said.

In a statement, the PMF said the attack struck a site belonging to the 17th Brigade in the Rutba district of western Anbar at around 2.30 pm.

The group described the strike as a "treacherous" US-Israeli attack, adding that two fighters were killed and four others injured in what it said was a preliminary toll.

The PMF is a state-sanctioned Iraqi security and military umbrella formed in 2014 following a religious edict by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani to fight the ISIS (Daesh) terrorist group. It was formally integrated into Iraq's armed forces in 2016.

Attacks on PMF sites, which have killed and wounded dozens of fighters in recent days, come amid a broader conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran since Feb. 28.

Washington accuses some PMF factions of having ties to Iran, as Iraqi groups operating under what is known as the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" have claimed attacks against US bases in the region.

The US and Israel have maintained an air offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



