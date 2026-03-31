Russian, Omani foreign ministers discuss Iran crisis in call

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a call Tuesday with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, to discuss the crisis surrounding Iran triggered by a US-Israeli military attack against Tehran in February.

Lavrov reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to help find compromise solutions and coordinate with Oman, including at the UN, to de-escalate Middle East tensions and prevent the expansion of the armed conflict, said the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The two underlined the need for an immediate return to a political and diplomatic resolution based on international law and taking into account the legitimate interests of all states in the region.

The US and Israel have maintained an air offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people to date, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure, while disrupting global markets and aviation.



