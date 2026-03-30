Rubio says Trump ‘prefers diplomacy’ with Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Monday that President Donald Trump "always prefers diplomacy and always prefers to reach a result" regarding the war against Iran.

"There are direct messages and talks taking place between parties inside Iran and the United States, primarily through intermediaries," Rubio said, according to a preview of an exclusive interview published on Al Jazeera's website.

"The Iranian regime has chosen to spend its country's wealth to support Hezbollah, Hamas and Shia militias inside Iraq and to needlessly threaten its neighbors," he said.

"We would always welcome a scenario in which Iran is led by people with a different vision for the future, and if such an opportunity arises we will seize it," Rubio added.

The US and Israel have been carrying out airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, according to Iranian authorities.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.

At least 13 US service members have been killed since the war began, according to official US figures, and the conflict has driven up energy prices and affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil chokepoint with a significant portion of global oil shipments passing through it.

A US proposal delivered via Pakistan calls for Iran to curb its nuclear and missile programs and limit control over key energy routes, including the Strait of Hormuz, but Tehran has rejected it as serving US and Israeli interests while keeping indirect channels open.







