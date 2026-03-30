Over 4,400 evacuated in Russian Caucasus due to heavy rainfall

Emergency specialists evacuate residents from a flooded district in the city of Makhachkala in the Caucasus region of Dagestan, Russia, in this picture released March 28, 2026. (REUTERS)

Battered by heavy rainfall, over 4,400 people on Sunday were evacuated from flooded areas in Chechnya and Dagestan in Russia's Caucasus region.

According to Dagestan's Emergency Ministry, 3,338 people have been evacuated from flooded areas as a state of high alert remains in effect across the region.

As a result of severe weather, 760 residential buildings and 950 household plots remain flooded.

"Relief efforts continue," said a statement on the Russian social media platform Max. "Rescue personnel are being quickly redeployed to areas with the most challenging conditions."

The ministry said rescuers are using all-terrain vehicles and watercraft to transport residents and pets to safe areas.

Separately, Chechnya's Emergency Ministry said 1,109 people from the villages of Kundukhovo and Braguny in the Gudermes district had been evacuated, with no injuries reported.

In a statement, it said 1,817 residential houses and courtyards in 18 settlements were flooded, while 28 roads were washed away. It added that 17 bridges, five gas pipelines, six transformers and one dam were damaged, and 48 houses were partially damaged.

A total of 2,008 personnel and 668 pieces of equipment from Russia's Emergency Ministry have been deployed to respond to the disaster, it added.

"A storm warning remains in effect in the Chechen Republic on (Sunday) March 29. The Russian EMERCOM urges the public to remain vigilant and observe maximum safety measures," the statement said.

A state of emergency was declared earlier to protect the population and mitigate the effects of the severe weather, state news agency Tass reported.