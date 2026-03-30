Gunmen kill over 73, injure 25 at gold mining site in South Sudan

Unknown gunmen attacked a gold mine site in Jebel Iraq in South Sudan's Central Equatoria state, killing more than 73 gold miners, injuring dozens more, and leaving several missing, Vice President James Wani Igga said on Monday.

"According to unverified assessments, at least 73 local miners have been tragically killed and 25 others seriously injured by unidentified armed assailants. As the search for the missing continues, we fear these numbers may rise," Igga said in a statement.

He denounced the Saturday evening attack as "a cowardly and senseless act of violence" in the strongest possible terms.

"Such brutality is not only a violation of the right to life but also a direct assault on the peace and stability we are striving to build for our nation on behalf of the Government of South Sudan," he added.

The vice president directed immediate measures following the attack, calling for urgent medical support for survivors and stronger security at mining sites.

He also ordered a formal investigation into the attack, stressing accountability for those responsible.

Igga urged citizens to remain calm but vigilant and to cooperate with security forces by sharing any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Paulino Lukudu Obede, the deputy governor of Central Equatoria state, also condemned the killing of civilians, describing the incident as "barbaric and brutal."

"This senseless act of brutality is unacceptable and represents a serious violation of international humanitarian law. The government is taking concrete measures to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent the future recurrence of such attacks," Obede said.

One eyewitness confirmed to Anadolu over the phone that the attackers came on the evening of Saturday and opened fire on people in the market.

He said that he had seen several bodies on the ground and did not know exactly who the attackers were.