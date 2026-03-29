SEVEN INJURED AFTER CAR HITS PEDESTRIANS IN UKS DERBY CITY - POLICE

A man has been arrested after seven people were injured when ⁠a car hit ⁠pedestrians in the central English city of Derby on Saturday night, the police said on Sunday, ⁠adding the force was "keeping an open mind" about the motive.

The incident occurred at 2130 GMT. All seven people suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Police said officers stopped ⁠the ⁠vehicle believed to be involved shortly after the incident and arrested the driver, a man in his 30s, who remains in custody.

The man, originally from India, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, causing ⁠serious injury by dangerous driving, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

Police said their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident was ongoing.

"Although we know this will be ⁠alarming, ‌we would ‌like to reassure people that ⁠we do not ‌believe there is an ongoing risk to the public," the ⁠police said in ⁠an earlier statement.







