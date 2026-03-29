Russia wants to develop cooperation with Gulf countries amid Mideast tensions, says Kremlin

Russia wants to develop cooperation with Gulf countries amid the current Mideast tensions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state news agency Tass on Sunday.

Saying that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states are Moscow's "good partners" and "good friends," he underlined that these are also countries "we want to develop bilateral cooperation with."

"We will continue to do this; we value our relations," he added.

The US and Israel on Feb. 28 launched an air offensive on Iran, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.