Pope Leo: God rejects prayers of leaders who wage wars

Pope ⁠Leo said on Sunday that God ⁠rejects the prayers of leaders who start wars and have "hands full of blood", in unusually forceful remarks as the Iran war entered its second month.

Addressing tens of thousands in St. Peter's ⁠Square on Palm Sunday, the celebration that opens the holy week leading up to Easter for the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, the pontiff called the conflict "atrocious" and said Jesus cannot be used to justify any wars.

"This is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war," Leo, the first U.S. pope, told crowds in brilliant sunshine.

"(Jesus) does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying: 'Even though you make many prayers, I will ⁠not ⁠listen: your hands are full of blood'," he said, citing a Bible passage.

Leo did not specifically name any world leaders, but he has been ramping up criticism of the Iran war in recent weeks.

During an appeal at the end of Sunday's celebration, the pope lamented that Christians in the Middle East "are suffering the consequences of an atrocious conflict" and may not be able to celebrate Easter.

The pope, who is known ⁠for choosing his words carefully, has repeatedly called for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict and said on Monday that military airstrikes are indiscriminate and should be banned.

Some U.S. officials have invoked Christian language to justify the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 that initiated the expanding war.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has started leading Christian prayer services at the Pentagon, prayed ⁠at ‌a service on ‌Wednesday for "overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve ⁠no mercy".

In his homily on Sunday, Leo ‌referenced a Bible passage in which Jesus, about to be arrested ahead of his crucifixion, rebuked one of his followers ⁠for striking the person arresting him with a sword.

"(Jesus) ⁠did not arm himself, or defend himself, or fight any war," Leo said. "He ⁠revealed the gentle face of God, who always rejects violence. Rather than saving himself, he allowed himself to be nailed to the cross."







