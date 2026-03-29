‘No Kings’ protest sees millions rally across United States against Donald Trump

Large crowds took to the streets across the US on Saturday in the third nationwide "No Kings" protest, voicing opposition to the Trump administration.

The events were held in all 50 states and 16 countries, marking one of the largest coordinated demonstrations in US history.







Organizers, including anti-authoritarian groups Indivisible and 50501, labor unions, and other grassroots organizations, reported more than 3,000 events nationwide. The previous No Kings protest in October drew an estimated 7 million participants across the country, according to local news outlets.

The protests come amid record-low approval ratings for Trump, with even parts of his MAGA base expressing frustration. Critics, as reported by the Washington Post, cite his new conflict with Iran, which has killed 13 US service members, rising gas and grocery prices, costly tariffs affecting everyday goods, and long airport security lines caused by government gridlock.







Thousands gathered outside the Minnesota State Capitol for the so-called flagship event, described by Ezra Levin, co-founder of Indivisible, as the "largest protest in Minnesota history," the Post reported.

In Washington, DC, a group of around a dozen Palestinian mothers protested at the Lincoln Memorial, waving a 10-foot-tall Palestinian flag, as reported by The Guardian.







"Most Americans don't know that our tax dollars are being used to subsidize violence," 42-year-old Hazami Barmada told the Guardian, and added: "This is happening while many Americans can't afford housing, milk, school or healthcare. Prices continue to go up as we are fighting Israel's wars."

Counter protesters also appeared at some rallies, including West Palm Beach, Florida, where about 50 pro-Trump demonstrators wearing "Proud Boys" hats and using megaphones confronted No Kings participants, CNN reported.







The No Kings coalition emphasized the "nonviolent" nature of the events, banning all weapons and training leaders in de-escalation. During the first No Kings Day in June, a Salt Lake City protester was killed and another injured by a 50501 volunteer after a firearm was spotted, despite its legality under Utah law.