7 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike, fire on southern Gaza despite ceasefire

Seven Palestinians were killed and four others injured early Sunday in an Israeli airstrike and gunfire in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip.

The airstrike caused the death of six Palestinians, whose bodies were brought to Nasser Hospital, and left four others with varying injuries, medical sources told Anadolu.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli drone strike targeted a group of civilians in the "Bir 19" area in al-Mawasi early Sunday.

Later, a Palestinian was killed by Israeli army fire near the Bani Suheila Square in Khan Younis, raising the death toll to seven on Sunday, medical sources tell Anadolu.

Israeli forces have carried out daily violations of a ceasefire in place since Oct. 10, which have killed 691 people and wounded 1,876 as of March 18, according to Palestine Health Ministry data.

Israel launched a war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 Palestinians, wounding around 172,000, and devastating about 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure.



