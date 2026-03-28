News World Trump says 'Cuba is next' after touting US military successes

Trump says 'Cuba is next' after touting US military successes

"President Donald Trump signaled a major shift in Western Hemisphere policy Friday, declaring 'Cuba is next' during a speech at an investment forum

DPA WORLD Published March 28,2026 Subscribe

US President Donald Trump further escalated tensions with Havana on Friday, saying "Cuba is next" during a speech at an investment forum in which he touted military successes in Venezuela.



"I built this great military. I said, 'You'll never have to use it.' But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next, by the way," Trump said in Miami. He did not elaborate on what he meant.



Last week, Trump hinted at a possible takeover of the socialist-run island, telling reporters that he thought he would have the "honour of taking Cuba." For weeks, Trump has been repeating that Cuba is on the brink of collapse.



Relations between Havana and Washington have been strained since the 1959 revolution led by the left-wing revolutionary Fidel Castro. The situation has further deteriorated during Trump's second term.



Under Trump, Washington has increased economic pressure on Cuba, aiming to cut off the flow of foreign currency and oil to the Caribbean island.



The pressure intensified after US authorities carried out an operation in January in which Venezuela's president, Nicolás Maduro, was arrested in the capital Caracas and taken to the US.



The move deprived Havana of one of its most important allies, which had long supported the island, particularly through oil supplies, amid the decades-long US trade embargo with Cuba.



Cuba and the United States are holding formal talks, as both sides have confirmed.











