Italy warns Middle East crisis hitting global economy

Italy on Friday called for urgent efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East and safeguard global trade routes, warning of wider economic consequences from ongoing instability in the region.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said in a social media post that the conflict is having far-reaching effects beyond the region itself.

His remarks came on the last day of a two-day G7 foreign ministers' meeting near the French capital, Paris.

"At the G7 meeting in Paris, Italy called for an end to the crisis in the Middle East—a conflict that is not only destabilizing the entire region but also having serious repercussions on our economy. We reaffirmed our commitment to de-escalation and to restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

"For this reason, we are at the forefront of the ASPIDES mission in the Red Sea and the ATALANTA mission in the Indian Ocean. We will make every effort to ensure safe passage through the Strait and to protect our trade routes," he added.

Both missions are aimed at protecting commercial shipping from threats, including attacks on vessels, which have increased in recent months.

Regarding Europe, the minister highlighted continued support for Ukraine, particularly in reconstruction and infrastructure.

"On the European front, we will work together on the reconstruction of Ukraine, the repair of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and the strengthening of our support for Kyiv across all sectors."

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively disrupted since early March. Around 20 million barrels of oil normally pass through the waterway daily, and its disruption has driven up shipping costs and pushed global oil prices higher.

For nearly a month, the US and Israel have carried out an air offensive against Iran, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.