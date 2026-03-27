News World Price of unnecessary Iran war being paid by all of humanity: Erdoğan

Price of unnecessary Iran war being paid by all of humanity: Erdoğan

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a stern warning Friday, stating that the 'senseless and unlawful war' shaking the Middle East is a burden borne by all of humanity. Erdoğan emphasized that the global cost of the US-Israel-Iran conflict extends far beyond the battlefield, threatening international stability.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published March 27,2026 Subscribe

"The price of senseless, unlawful, unnecessary war, shaking our region, is being paid by not only parties to conflict, but all of humanity," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his comments related to the U.S.-Israel-Iran war while delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum in Istanbul on Friday.



"If conflicts do not end, the price to be paid will be steep and geographic distance will be irrelevant," Erdoğan underlined.









