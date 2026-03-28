Iran permits 2 Pakistani cargo ships to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Iran has permitted two Pakistani cargo ships to transit through the Strait of Hormuz, sources in Pakistan's Ports and Shipping Ministry confirmed to Anadolu on Saturday.

The vessels, Multan and P-Aliki, which were stuck after Iranian forces took control of the strait-one of the crucial global oil supply routes-earlier this month, have crossed the strait, and are on their way to Pakistan.

They are expected to dock at the Karachi port on March 31, a source privy to the matter said.

Multan is a cargo ship, while P-Akili is carrying over 80 million liters of crude oil.

Sources said that not only did the Iranian government allow the two ships to cross, but its forces escorted them till the vessels crossed the flashpoint line.

This comes amid ongoing mediatory efforts by Islamabad together with Turkiye and Egypt to bring an end to the spiraling conflict in the Middle East.

This is the second time Tehran has allowed a Pakistani ship to pass through the strait since the ongoing conflict began on Feb.28. A Pakistani oil tanker transited through the Strait of Hormuz on March 16.

The entire region has been on alert since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.