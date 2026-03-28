UAE says air defenses intercepted 20 ballistic missiles, 37 drones on Saturday

The United Arab Emirates said its air defense systems intercepted 20 ballistic missiles and 37 drones launched from Iran on Saturday.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry said that since the start of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, a total of 398 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,872 drones have been intercepted.

It said the attacks resulted in the deaths of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to a Moroccan civilian working with the armed forces, as well as eight others of various nationalities.

It also said a total of 178 people were injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe.

The minister affirmed that it remains fully prepared to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that undermines the country's security, ensuring the protection of its sovereignty, stability, and national interests.



