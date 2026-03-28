EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN ISRAELS HAIFA AFTER DRONE INFILTRATION FROM LEBANON

Powerful explosions were heard in the Haifa Bay area in northern Israel following reports of drone infiltration from Lebanon, according to Israeli media on Saturday.

The blasts occurred after three drones crossed into Israeli airspace from Lebanon, two of which were intercepted, the daily Yedioth Ahronoth said.

Earlier, air raid sirens were activated in Nahariya over suspected drone infiltration and in Safed and nearby areas following rocket fire from Lebanon, according to the newspaper.

No injuries or material damage have been reported so far.

Residents in Acre, as well as the Haifa Bay and Galilee areas in northern Israel, have taken shelter 16 times since midnight due to rocket and drone launches from Lebanon, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.