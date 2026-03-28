ISRAEL THREATENS STRIKES ON ALL COMPONENTS OF IRANS DEFENSE INDUSTRY

The Israeli army on Saturday threatened to carry out strikes on all components of Iran's defense industry as part of its ongoing offensive, which is now entering its second month.

In a statement, army spokesman Effie Defrin claimed that Israel over the weekend deepened the damage to Iran's military industry.

"Over the next few days, we will complete the attack on all fundamental and vital components of Iran's defense industry," Defrin said, asserting that they would destroy a large part of Iran's military production capacity.

He also said Israeli forces on Friday targeted two major factories in Iran producing aerospace equipment, as well as one uranium facility.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.