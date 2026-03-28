US-Israeli offensive targets water reservoir in southwestern Iran

The ongoing US-Israeli offensive has targeted a water reservoir in Haftkel in Iran's southwestern Khuzestan province, Iranian media reported on Saturday.

The 10,000-cubic-meter water reservoir was targeted in strikes that took place Saturday evening, Iran's state-run IRNA said, citing Valiollah Hayati, the deputy governor.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.





