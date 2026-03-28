New explosions rock Iranian capital amid ongoing US-Israeli offensive

New explosions rocked Tehran, the Iranian capital, amid ongoing attacks from the US and Israel.

Smoke rose from the western parts of the city, an Anadolu reporter said.

Kaveh Street in the city of Isfahan was also targeted in the ongoing attacks.

Iranian officials said electricity on the street was cut off as a security measure, added that this was the third such attack.

Iranian media also reported explosions in the Khuzestan province, as well as in the cities of Tabriz, Shiraz, and Mashhad.

Hostilities in the region have escalated since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage while disrupting global markets and aviation.