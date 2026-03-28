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News World Danish food institute launches AI tool to prevent pandemics

Danish food institute launches AI tool to prevent pandemics

Denmark’s National Food Institute has launched an AI tool, PathogenFinder2, to detect potentially disease-causing bacteria early. The system scans samples from wastewater, humans, and animals to predict bacterial threats—including entirely new pathogens—helping prevent future pandemics.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 28,2026
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DANISH FOOD INSTITUTE LAUNCHES AI TOOL TO PREVENT PANDEMICS

National Food Institute of Denmark (DTU) developed a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool to prevent pandemics by detecting bacterial threats, broadcaster DR reported Saturday.

Named as "PathogenFinder2," the newly launched tool is to assess whether an unknown bacterium contains genetic traits that make it capable of causing disease.

It uses AI to identify potentially disease-causing bacteria before they start to infect by reviewing samples from wastewater, healthy people and animals.

"It is crucial not only to be able to predict bacterial threats that are similar to those we already know, but also to be prepared for the emergence of a completely new and previously unknown pathogenic bacterium," said the researcher Alfred Ferrer Florensa.

Florensa also noted that the tool performs "significantly better than all previous models."