Metalworks damaged in UAE as Gulf states report fresh Iranian attacks

Several Gulf states have reported fresh damage following renewed attacks from Iran.



In the United Arab Emirates, a metalworks plant was severely damaged in an Iranian missile and drone attack, operator Emirates Global Aluminium said on Saturday.



The plant is located in the Khalifa Industrial Zone in Abu Dhabi. Several employees were injured, the operator added, without giving an exact number.



Qatar said on Saturday evening that the country had been the target of an attack involving several drones launched from Iran during the course of the day.



All incoming drones were successfully intercepted, the Defence Ministry added.





Prior to this, Kuwait had already reported attacks. According to a spokesman for the Defence Ministry on Saturday evening, a total of 15 hostile drones had been detected over the past 24 hours.



Some of the attacks had targeted the area around Kuwait International Airport and caused significant damage to the radar system. No one was injured.



