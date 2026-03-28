8 killed in US-Israeli attack on residential areas in western Iran: Report

A US-Israeli missile attack on residential areas in Kermanshah in western Iran has killed eight people, Mehr news agency reported on Saturday, citing local officials.

The deputy governor of Kermanshah said the victims were killed in the Chaqa Golan neighborhood of the city on Friday.

"Unfortunately, four of the victims are female students," the official said.

The US and Israel have maintained airstrikes on Iran since Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.