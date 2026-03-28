Syrian army says military base targeted in attack from Iraqi territory

The Syrian army said Saturday it repelled a drone attack targeting one of its military bases in southern Syria, adding that the drones were launched from Iraqi territory.

State news agency SANA quoted the army's operations authority as saying that Syrian army units successfully intercepted drones attempting to strike the Tanf military base.

It added that the drones originated from Iraqi territory and sought to target the base.

The incident marks the second attack on Syrian military bases launched from Iraq within a week, after a base in the northeastern Hasakah province was targeted Monday evening with five rockets.