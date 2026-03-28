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News World US-Iran war one month in: Vance hints at no extended presence, says gas prices will come back down

US-Iran war one month in: Vance hints at no extended presence, says gas prices will come back down

US Vice President JD Vance said the US has no plans for long-term military presence in Iran, stressing that operations are limited and withdrawal will follow soon.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 28,2026
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US-IRAN WAR ONE MONTH IN: VANCE HINTS AT NO EXTENDED PRESENCE, SAYS GAS PRICES WILL COME BACK DOWN

As the US-Israeli war on Iran enters its second month, US Vice President JD Vance offered assurances that the US has no plans to stay in Iran for an extended period following its military operations.

Speaking to independent journalist Ben Johnson on Friday, Vance stressed that American military involvement is limited and temporary. He emphasized that the US will complete its objectives quickly and withdraw.

"The president has been very clear about this, (that) we're not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, or two years down the road," Vance said.

He added that the US is simply taking care of business and will leave the country soon.

"We're going to be out of there soon, and gas prices are going to come back down," he pledged.