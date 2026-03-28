US-Iran war one month in: Vance hints at no extended presence, says gas prices will come back down

As the US-Israeli war on Iran enters its second month, US Vice President JD Vance offered assurances that the US has no plans to stay in Iran for an extended period following its military operations.

Speaking to independent journalist Ben Johnson on Friday, Vance stressed that American military involvement is limited and temporary. He emphasized that the US will complete its objectives quickly and withdraw.

"The president has been very clear about this, (that) we're not interested in being in Iran a year down the road, or two years down the road," Vance said.

He added that the US is simply taking care of business and will leave the country soon.

"We're going to be out of there soon, and gas prices are going to come back down," he pledged.





