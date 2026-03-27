Turkish FM Fidan stresses importance of preventing ‘lasting hostilities’ amid Mideast war

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stressed on Friday the importance of preventing "lasting hostilities" amid the war in the Middle East

Fidan told the A Haber news channel that Türkiye's objective from the very beginning has been to prevent the war, stop it if it starts, prevent its spread, and keep Türkiye out of it.

"Our number one goal is to stop the war. At the same time, it is important that it does not expand further. It is crucial that it does not spill over into other countries and does not create lasting hostilities and instability in the region. Hopefully, it will end one way or another," he said.

Fidan stressed that hostility between countries can last for years after wars, preventing cooperation, development and prosperity, saying that "all our efforts are aimed at preventing" the war.

He said other actors also recognize the threats posed by the war and noted that negotiations to end the conflict have begun.

"There seems to be some progress in negotiations. At least talks have started. Messages are being conveyed via Pakistan. The Americans are coordinating this with us, and we are informing the Iranians," said Fidan.

He pointed out that the attacks by the US and Israel against Iran have very serious, destructive effects, regionally and globally, warning that the "war initiated unlawfully by the US and Israel, in violation of international law, is increasingly facing the danger of regional expansion."

Fidan said current negotiation positions differ from pre-war positions, noting that destruction in Iran has changed expectations. That makes mediation harder, but he expressed hope that efforts will continue.

He highlighted Pakistan's central role and said he is in frequent contact with Egyptian, European,and regional counterparts.

Fidan hinted at a planned meeting among Türkiye, Pakistan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia that may take place in Pakistan during the weekend to assess negotiations and possible actions.

He also warned of "Israeli expansionism," sowing seeds of discord in the region, adding that Türkiye's number one goal is "first and foremost, to prevent this discord from emerging."

Fidan said all sides appear willing toward peace except Israel, which continues to exert structural influence on US politics and pursue its own regional calculations. "The biggest obstacle to peace right now is Israel's stance," he said.

Fidan said several Gulf countries have been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones. Türkiye has advised restraint, warning that reactions could lead to long-term consequences and play into Israel's desired scenario of prolonged conflict among Islamic countries.

He said discussions in Riyadh focused on countries attacked by Iran, and Türkiye emphasized that those attacks are part of a broader picture triggered by US and Israeli actions, while maintaining that such attacks should not occur.