UK urged to prepare for European-led NATO amid US uncertainty

The UK should prepare, together with its European allies, for a shift toward greater European leadership within NATO amid increasing uncertainty in its relationship with the US, a key parliamentary report suggested Friday.

The Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy urged the government to plan for a worst-case scenario in which the US may not come to Europe's defense during a crisis.

"While the Committee recommends the UK continue to collaborate with the US, it also says that the Government should prepare, along with European allies, for a transition towards greater European leadership of NATO and continue to develop partnerships with non-NATO allies around the world," said the report.

It also highlighted the scale of strategic dependence on the US in areas such as nuclear, intelligence and conventional defense, but cited unpredictability over ties with the US.

"The unpredictability of the US relationship is a growing concern," Matt Western, the Chair of the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy said in the report.

He added: "The UK's deep dependence on the US for security guarantees has a long history, and the partnership will outlast Prime Ministers and Presidents alike. But the UK needs a clear plan to move away from some areas of strategic reliance to ensure the UK can pursue its national interest."