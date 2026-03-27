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News World No disagreement with US on Iran, German minister says

No disagreement with US on Iran, German minister says

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed Friday that there is 'no disagreement' between Germany and the United States regarding their stance on Iran.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 27,2026
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NO DISAGREEMENT WITH US ON IRAN, GERMAN MINISTER SAYS

There is no disagreement with the United States over ⁠Iran, Germany's ⁠Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters at a ⁠G7 meeting in France on Friday, adding that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons or pose a regional threat.

"We ⁠are ⁠already feeling the economic repercussions everywhere, especially in Europe, quite significantly," Wadephul said. "That's why we discussed these ⁠issues very thoroughly, and there is absolutely no disagreement. There was and is no request from ⁠the ‌United ‌States, especially ⁠to us, ‌to make a military contribution before ⁠the ⁠end of hostilities."