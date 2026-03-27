No disagreement with US on Iran, German minister says

There is no disagreement with the United States over Iran, Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters at a G7 meeting in France on Friday, adding that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons or pose a regional threat.
"We are already feeling the economic repercussions everywhere, especially in Europe, quite significantly," Wadephul said. "That's why we discussed these issues very thoroughly, and there is absolutely no disagreement. There was and is no request from the United States, especially to us, to make a military contribution before the end of hostilities."