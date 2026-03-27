No disagreement with US on Iran, German minister says

There is no disagreement with the United States over ⁠Iran, Germany's ⁠Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul told reporters at a ⁠G7 meeting in France on Friday, adding that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons or pose a regional threat.

"We ⁠are ⁠already feeling the economic repercussions everywhere, especially in Europe, quite significantly," Wadephul said. "That's why we discussed these ⁠issues very thoroughly, and there is absolutely no disagreement. There was and is no request from ⁠the ‌United ‌States, especially ⁠to us, ‌to make a military contribution before ⁠the ⁠end of hostilities."









