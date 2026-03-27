Humanitarian situation in Iran ‘rapidly deteriorating,’ Red Cross warns

The humanitarian situation in Iran is "rapidly deteriorating," with rising inflation, service disruptions, and widespread hardship, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Friday.

"The sharp rise in inflation and the continued increase in prices are severely limiting access to essential goods, including food and medication," Maria Martinez, IFRC head of delegation for Iran, told reporters in Geneva, noting inflation was already around 70%, with food inflation exceeding 100% before Feb. 28.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society has deployed around 100,000 responders across all 31 provinces, activating 529 branches and reaching 197 cities, she noted.

"So far, we have more than 3,500 people who have been rescued," Martinez said, adding that teams are providing search and rescue, emergency care, and medical services.

She said psychological support is also being provided, with more than 67,000 distress calls received through a national hotline.

The IFRC has allocated 1.5 million Swiss francs ($1.9 million) in emergency funding and launched a 40 million franc ($50 million) appeal targeting 5 million people.

The head of the delegation said the "most urgent priorities" are scaling up life-saving relief, health care, expanding mental health support, restoring access to basic needs and services, strengthening protection services for the most vulnerable, and ensuring respect and protection for humanitarian teams, facilities, and vehicles.

"We call on the international community to show solidarity and support our emergency appeal and the operation in Iran," Martinez said.

