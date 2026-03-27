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News World G7 FMs demand an end to attacks on civilians in Iran war

G7 FMs demand an end to attacks on civilians in Iran war

Foreign Ministers of the G7 nations issued a joint statement Friday, calling for an 'immediate stop' to attacks against civilians and critical infrastructure in the ongoing Iran war.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 27,2026
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G7 FMS DEMAND AN END TO ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS IN IRAN WAR

The foreign ministers of the G7 group of nations called on Friday for an immediate ⁠stop to ⁠attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Iran war.

In a joint statement agreed ⁠on the second day of a G7 meeting in France - this year's host country - the ministers said they had underscored the importance of minimising the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilian populations and ⁠critical ⁠infrastructure.

"We focused on the value of diverse partnerships, coordination, and supporting initiatives, including to mitigate global economic shocks such as disruptions to economic, energy, fertilizer and commercial supply chains, which ⁠have direct impacts on our citizens," they said in the statement seen by Reuters.

The ministers also reiterated the need to restore safe and toll-free freedom of navigation ⁠in ‌the ‌Strait of Hormuz.

The G7 ⁠members are ‌the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and ⁠Japan, along with the ⁠European Union.