G7 FMs demand an end to attacks on civilians in Iran war

The foreign ministers of the G7 group of nations called on Friday for an immediate ⁠stop to ⁠attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in the Iran war.

In a joint statement agreed ⁠on the second day of a G7 meeting in France - this year's host country - the ministers said they had underscored the importance of minimising the impact of the conflict on regional partners, civilian populations and ⁠critical ⁠infrastructure.

"We focused on the value of diverse partnerships, coordination, and supporting initiatives, including to mitigate global economic shocks such as disruptions to economic, energy, fertilizer and commercial supply chains, which ⁠have direct impacts on our citizens," they said in the statement seen by Reuters.

The ministers also reiterated the need to restore safe and toll-free freedom of navigation ⁠in ‌the ‌Strait of Hormuz.

The G7 ⁠members are ‌the United States, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and ⁠Japan, along with the ⁠European Union.





