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News World France hits back at Lavrov, says Russia does not defend international law

France hits back at Lavrov, says Russia does not defend international law

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot issued a sharp rebuke to his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Friday, stating that Moscow’s actions in Ukraine and Iran demonstrate a clear disregard for international law.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 27,2026
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FRANCE HITS BACK AT LAVROV, SAYS RUSSIA DOES NOT DEFEND INTERNATIONAL LAW

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Friday that Russia ⁠does not ⁠defend international law either in Ukraine or Iran with its actions, ⁠in response to comments made by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in an interview on French TV.

"Mr. Lavrov was able to calmly spread ⁠his propaganda ⁠last night on a French television channel... You do not defend international law by launching a war of aggression," Barrot told reporters ⁠on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in France.

Speaking to France Television on Thursday, Lavrov said that by ⁠standing ‌with ‌Iran in its ⁠war against ‌the U.S. and Israel, Russia's focus was ⁠upholding international ⁠law.