France hits back at Lavrov, says Russia does not defend international law

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Friday that Russia does not defend international law either in Ukraine or Iran with its actions, in response to comments made by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in an interview on French TV.
"Mr. Lavrov was able to calmly spread his propaganda last night on a French television channel... You do not defend international law by launching a war of aggression," Barrot told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in France.
Speaking to France Television on Thursday, Lavrov said that by standing with Iran in its war against the U.S. and Israel, Russia's focus was upholding international law.