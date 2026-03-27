France hits back at Lavrov, says Russia does not defend international law

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Friday that Russia ⁠does not ⁠defend international law either in Ukraine or Iran with its actions, ⁠in response to comments made by his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in an interview on French TV.

"Mr. Lavrov was able to calmly spread ⁠his propaganda ⁠last night on a French television channel... You do not defend international law by launching a war of aggression," Barrot told reporters ⁠on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in France.

Speaking to France Television on Thursday, Lavrov said that by ⁠standing ‌with ‌Iran in its ⁠war against ‌the U.S. and Israel, Russia's focus was ⁠upholding international ⁠law.







