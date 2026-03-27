France becomes 1st EU nation to sign 'visiting forces' pact with Philippines

France has become the first EU nation to sign a visiting forces deployment pact with the Philippines, an official statement said Friday.

The Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) was signed by Filipino National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. and French Armed Forces Minister Catherine Vautrin on Thursday in Paris, the Philippines Department of Defense said.

The pact allows the two nations to deploy military personnel in each other's territory and expand defense collaboration.

It will "serve as the primary document to facilitate a wider range of defense cooperative activities between the Philippine and French armed forces in the territory of either country," the department said.

While France is the first EU member state to ink such a pact, it is the sixth nation overall to do so with the Southeast Asian country.

The US, which has a military base-sharing agreement with Manila, was the first to sign a SOVFA in 1998, followed by Australia in 2007, Japan in 2024, and New Zealand and Canada last year.



