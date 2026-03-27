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Azerbaijan, Armenian ministers discuss regional issues in phone call

Azerbaijan and Armenian FMs discussed regional issues, multilateral engagements, and noted positive progress in their normalization process during a phone call, following their previous talks on a drone attack and a 2025 joint declaration to normalize relations.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 27,2026
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AZERBAIJAN, ARMENIAN MINISTERS DISCUSS REGIONAL ISSUES IN PHONE CALL

Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan discussed regional issues as well as engagements in multilateral platforms in a phone call on Friday.

According to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats noted "with satisfaction" the positive progress in the ongoing normalization process between the two countries.

This is the second talk that has taken place this month.

Earlier on March 5, Bayramov and Mirzoyan spoke by phone about the recent drone attack on Nakhchivan, which caused damage to civilian infrastructure and injured civilians.

In August 2025, the two Southern Caucasus neighbors signed a joint declaration at a trilateral summit at the White House along with US President Donald Trump, aiming to end decades of conflict, with commitments to cease hostilities, reopen transport routes, and normalize relations.