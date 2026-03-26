US says 4 killed after strike on alleged drug-trafficking vessel in Caribbean

The US Southern Command said Wednesday that a strike on a suspected drug-trafficking vessel in the Caribbean left four people dead.

The command said intelligence had identified the vessel as operating along "known narco-trafficking routes" and actively engaged in drug operations, according to a statement posted on US social media company X.

The strike was ordered by SOUTHCOM commander Francis L. Donovan and carried out by Joint Task Force Southern Spear against what it described as a vessel operated by "designated terrorist organizations."

"Four male narco-terrorists were killed during this action. No U.S. military forces were harmed," the command said.

The operation comes as the Trump administration has intensified military activity in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean since September, citing efforts to combat narcotics trafficking. Authorities say at least 163 people have been killed since the operations began.





